The Arctic is Melting – and Fast

Scientists have been tracking the melting of the Arctic ice. This melting ice is contributing to sea level rise. If completely melted, the Arctic ice would raise sea levels by roughly 200 feet.

Here’s one excerpt from the article below: “Globally, seas have risen a little over 8 inches since 1900, but the rise is accelerating: A quarter of it has happened since 2006.”

