Biden to dispatch $500M more in direct aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has announced the U.S. will dispatch another $500 million in direct aid to Ukraine, the latest burst to Kyiv as the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on. The White House in a statement Wednesday said Biden told Zelenskyy, during a 55 minute call on the latest developments in the war, that the aid was on its way. The U.S. Congress earlier this month approved spending up to $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine. The Biden administration had already dispatched $2 billion from that total before Wednesday’s announcement.