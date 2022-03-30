Local Living: Columbia Food Tour, “Shuck n’ Swing outdoor concert and oyster roast this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some fair food! Back by popular demand, the South Carolina State Fair is hosting a “Spring Fair Food Drive-Through.” You’ll have to wait a little longer because it’s not until April 19-24. You’ll have from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day to get your corndogs, fried tasty treats and turkey legs!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If we’ve got you hungry, the Columbia Food Tour is back this weekend! You can try food from the best local restaurants along main street in downtown columbia.

It begins at 1:45 pm this Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $45 per person, and you can get yours on columbiafoodtours.com.’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month this April, the South Carolina State Museum is holding a “Shuck n’ Swing” outdoor concert and oyster roast. It takes place this Saturday, April 2 from 6-9 p.m. This ticketed fundraiser aims to support educational programming at the museum. Tickets start at $65 and include concert admission, two drink vouchers, all-you-can-eat steamed oysters and non-seafood dishes. You can get yours now on the South Carolina State Museum website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–One Midlands school district is looking for more teachers. Richland School District One will holding its annual Spring In-Person Teacher Job Fair this weekend. It will take place at Keenan High School from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. You must have a South Carolina teaching certificate or be eligible for one to attend. Interested candidates are asked to register and apply online before the event, but registration is not required.