MILITARY DAY: Statehouse event recognizes SC men and women who serve their country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Military Department Day at the Statehouse took over the south steps of the capitol Wednesday afternoon.

The event recognized achievements of the past year and detailed future plans for the South Carolina Air and Army National Guard.

“There’s no place like this on Earth to live, work and raise a family. It’s because of our great military strength,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

South Carolina boasts eight major military bases that support all branches of the military. Richland County’s McEntire Joint National Guard base is home to the South Carolina Air National Guard.

“Since the war on global terror began, South Carolina Air and Army National Guard have mobilized close to 25,000 in support of the fight. We’ve had 17 people pay the ultimate sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina adjutant general.

The Air National Guard base is welcoming new Apache attack helicopters and is also temporarily moving to allow for repairs.

“They will be relocating to Columbia Metropolitan Airport in the near future for a good thing. We’re going to resurface and improve the runway out at McEntire,” McCarty said. “That will allow us to be a capable facility for the next 15 years going forward.”

The major general says the future is not just bright because of military facilities but also the men and women of the military.

“If anyone doubts for one minute the young people of today, I just ask you to come look at some of our young soldiers and airmen doing their jobs,” McCarty said.

Governor McMaster spoke highly of current military members and also wants to see something done to help those who have already served.

“Our veterans make us strong,” McMaster said. “That’s why we’re going to see to it that there’s no income tax for military retirement pay.”

South Carolina National Guard members were deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait last year and stand prepared to answer the call in 2022.

“Determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission. South Carolina Military Department, that’s us,” said Capt. John Denny, South Carolina National Guard chaplain.

The ceremony gave out awards to various military personnel and highlighted the successes of the past year.