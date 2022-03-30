Nucor steel wins competition to be coolest thing made in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Nucor steel has been voted the coolest thing made in South Carolina in a contest by the South Carolina Manufacturing Alliance. People voted online, narrowing the field of 16 items down to four and then choosing a champion. Nucor Steel made in Huger beat out three other finalists; F-16 jets made by Lockheed Martin in Greenville, side-by-side refrigerators and freezers from Electrolux and Frigidaire in Anderson and Honda’s Talon 1000 X-4 heavy-duty ATV made in Timmonsville. The competition started out with 175 nominated items that included bricks, paper for lottery tickets atomizers and generators.