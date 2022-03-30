Richland County Coroner releases name of woman killed in collision with a school bus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a car crashed into a school bus Tuesday. Authorities say the collision took place around 4 p.m. on Rhame Road near North Crossing Drive.

According to troopers, a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling east on Rhame Road when it went left of center and struck a school bus that was traveling west. The driver of the Accord was pronounced deceased. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the driver as 59-year-old Kathy Smalls, of Columbia.

Troopers say the school bus driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.