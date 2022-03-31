Racial Justice Network calls for independent investigation into RCSD officer involved shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Racial Justice Network is calling for an independent investigation into an officer involved shooting death of a man in Richland County this month. The group spoke out Thursday morning, saying deputies should have deescalated the situation.

The incident happened on March 19, when deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Heyward Brockington Road. Officials say Irvin Charley moved towards deputies with a knife. Charley’s family said they told authorities he was mentally ill and not to shoot, but Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were protecting themselves.