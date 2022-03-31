SC House committee sets public hearing on medical marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– A House committee will hold a public hearing Monday on a bill to allow the use of medical marijuana in South Carolina. A small group of House members made a few changes in the lengthy bill passed in February by the full Senate on a 28-15 vote. One amendment cleaned up the grammar and a few typos in the bill which senators considered more than 60 changes over seven days of debate. A second change restores some podiatrists with extra training to the list of doctors who can prescribe medical marijuana. There was little discussion of the bill Thursday. Much of that is expected for the meeting Monday morning by the full House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee.