City leaders plant wildflower seeds in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some areas in the City of Columbia will soon be blooming. Today, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other city leaders planted wildflower seeds at the intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue. It’s part of a project that began back in 2020 as a way to give hope and renew the community.

Mayor Rickenmann says, after the last two years with the pandemic, he believes people will want to get out and see the beauty of the community.