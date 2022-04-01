Local Living: Monster Jam roars into CLA, Shaw Air and Space Expo this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monster Jam is back at Colonial Life Arena! Get ready for big trucks and lots of fun for their 30th anniversary. Curtis Wilson joins us from Colonial Life Arena to tell us what you can expect this weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Also this weekend, the 20th Fighter Wing is hosting the Shaw Air and Space Expo Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m. at the Shaw Air Force Base, with the events starting at 10:45 a.m. You can see more than 15 aerial performers, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. There will also be free static displays, exhibits, food and much more. It’s free and open to the public.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Carolina Cup happening Saturday in Camden! The event draws more than 30,000 people from across the world to enjoy the sport of horse racing. There will also be food and fun for the kids. It takes place tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Springdale Race Course on Knights Hill Road.