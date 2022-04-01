Monster Jam is roaring back to the Colonial Life Arena this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Monster Jam is roaring its way back to the Colonial Life Arena this weekend!

It starts Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday on 2 p.m.

Curtis got into the Monster Mutt with its driver Charlie, to get a first hand look on what it takes to control a monster truck!

You can also buy tickets for the Pit Party which starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

For ticket information, visit the Colonial Life Arena’s website.