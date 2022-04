COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teen who was last seen in Columbia on Thursday. Deputies say 14-year-old Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas was last seen on Concourse Drive, and she was wearing a black hoodie with black leggings.

Deputies say she made contact with an unknown male and could be going to Georgia.

If you see Toteanna or know where she is, call 911.