USC students share excitement about women’s basketball team in the Final Four

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — And then there were four.

South Carolina women’s basketball team is in Minneapolis and stands one game away from playing for a second national championship in school history.

“I’m not even worried about this game. We’re winning the national championship,” said USC student Corey Fiore.

Undefeated in Columbia with only two losses, Dawn Staley’s team are favorites Friday night against the Louisville Cardinals.

USC students recall seeing the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena for their 16 wins at home.

“It’s insane when they come out and the fire is shooting up and the whole crowd’s energy. It’s indescribable really,” said student Shamar Winston. “It’s up there with the football games. It’s crazy.”

“It’s really cool,” agreed student Avery Miller. “Everyone’s super supportive. We went to the Clemson game where they beat Clemson. It was really cool to see.”

“They’re pretty crazy. I was at the Stanford game over winter break and the crowd was into it,” Fiore said. “We root for our Gamecocks no matter what team. Women’s basketball is probably our best team on campus so we get really rowdy for them.”

The only South Carolina women’s basketball national championship remains the 2017 title back when Aja Wilson led the team. However, USC Students are confident the Gamecocks will cut down the nets in Minneapolis.

“I don’t think I’ve heard anyone doubt them since I’ve been here,” Winston said. “Even when we lost that one game, it was like ‘We got it in the bag.’”

“We’re calling this our revenge tour from last year,” said USC senior Walter Wheeler. “We had a sad loss to Stanford. We’re coming back this year. We’re ready.”

“I think they’ll win it all. I’m very confident,” Miller said. “They’re a very good team, good group of people and a good group of girls. I’m very hopeful.”

“I think that we’re the best in the nation and it’s going to show this weekend,” said USC student Aili Schlosser.

“We got the best coach, best big man, best point guard and I believe the best team in the league. We’re used to the big stage,” said student John Sutay. “I think we’re going to thrive and do our thing. That’s what we do.”

The winner of South Carolina versus Louisville will face the winner of Stanford and Connecticut game in Sunday’s national championship.