Air and Space Expo at Shaw Air Force Base this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 20th Fighter Wing hosts the Shaw Air and Space Expo today and tomorrow. Gates open at 8 a.m. at the Shaw Air Force Base, with the events starting at 10:45 a.m.

You can see more than 15 aerial performers, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team.

There will also be free static displays, exhibits, food and much more. It’s free and open to the public.