Minneapolis, MN, (WOLO)– Just like the regular season the Gamecocks lead the UConn Huskies from wire to wire during Sunday night’s national championship game ultimately winning 64-49.

Destanni Henderson lead all scorers with a career high 26 points.

The win is the Gamecocks second national championship, winning it all back in 2017 as well.

ABC Columbia’s Mike Gillespie and Cam Gaskins are in Minneapolis and will bring live coverage tonight at 11!