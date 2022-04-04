House lawmakers to discuss proposal banning transgender girls from competing in female school sports

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– House lawmakers will discuss a proposal that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in female sports in South Carolina schools. The bill was marked a priority, so it is set to be debated before most other bills this week. The legislation would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Roughly a dozen states have already passed similar legislations.