Local fans cheer the Gamecocks to their second national championship

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s a great day to be a Gamecock! Fans across Columbia are going wild after Coach Dawn Staley and the women’s basketball team brought home the national championship title, taking down UConn Sunday.

Many gathered to watch the big game. You’re looking at Sunday night’s crowd over at Baker’s Sports Pub and Grill, cheering the whole way through until the very end.

Many praised the team and Coach Dawn Staley.