COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A community is coming together to honor the life of a teenager today. A balloon release for Sanaa Amenhotep starts at 6 p.m. at North Springs Park on Clemson Road.

Richland county deputies say the 15-year-old was found shot to death last year, and multiple people have been arrested for this incident.

Event organizers say to bring all shades of blue, white and yellow balloons to celebrate her life.