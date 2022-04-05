Bill to fire Univ. of SC trustees is on House’s fast track

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– A proposal to fire all trustees from the University of South Carolina board has been put on a fast track by the South Carolina House. Tuesday’s move came a week after a hearing where lawmakers didn’t hide their anger about spending and what they felt is interference in daily affairs. House Speaker Jay Lucas introduced the bill and requested it skip committee and head directly to the House floor. The bill cuts the number of voting members from 20 to 13 and kicks all trustees off the board at the end of June 2023. It also redraws the districts for the trustees using U.S. House districts instead of judicial districts.