Consumer News: Warning about scammers impersonating banks

ABC NEWS– A major consumer alert out tonight. More and more consumers are getting duped by scammers impersonating banks, urging them to send money through Zelle, the mobile payment method embedded in many banking apps. ABC stations across the country report that customers say they’ve lost thousands through their Zelle accounts, from fake bank texts claiming to be from multiple banks, including USAA and Wells Fargo. ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis spoke with those who shared the stories, and tells us what to be on the look-out for.