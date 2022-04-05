“MORE Justice Nehemiah Action Assembly” calls on lawmakers to address gun violence and affordable housing in the communtity

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local congregations came together to call for lawmakers to fix two problems plaguing the faith-based community, gun violence and affordable housing. Hundreds took part in the “MORE Justice Nehemiah Action Assembly” at the Columbia Convention Center on Monday.

Organizers say their churches are bearing the brunt of those issues in their communities every day.

This was the fifth year the organization has gathered at the convention center.