OCSD need help identifying man accused of urinating on a church

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man they say was caught on camera urinating on a church. Surveillance video from the Santee Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the corner of Highway 301 and Hollis Road. Deputies say it happened around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says “This is the utmost display of disrespect in this one single act,” the sheriff said. “It’s incomprehensible at times how much animosity some people have toward entities that only show love and compassion.”

Deputies say the video shows a white Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, driving onto the front grass and up to the front glass underneath a covering. The man then exits the vehicle, urinates on the front doors, gets back into his car and drives off.

The subject is described as a while male with his hair in a bun, wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

If you recognize the man in the video, call the sheriff’s office at 1-803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.