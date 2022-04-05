Study finds obesity rates in adults got worse during the pandemic

CNN– Americans gained some weight during COVID-19. A new study shows obesity rates among U.S. adults got worse during the pandemic. According to the Department of Agriculture, the average body mass index in the U.S. increased by 0.6% between March 2020 and March 2021.

That happened even as exercise participating rates soared by 4.4%, people slept 1.5% more and smoked 4% less. Researchers didn’t look at diets, so people may have eaten less healthy foods. A rise in the consumption of alcohol may also have contributed.