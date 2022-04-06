Family of man killed during officer involved shooting in Richland County continue calls for independent investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the third straight week, the family of a man killed during an officer involved shooting is calling for an independent investigation into the incident. Back on March 19, a Richland County deputy shot Irvin Charley after being called to his mother’s house during a 911 call. Body camera footage released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department shows Charley come out of the house and ignore officers’ multiple commands to drop a weapon he was holding before he can be seen charging at the deputies.

Charley’s family members, attorneys and community organizations say the situation was handled improperly by the deputy. Sheriff Leon Lott says that the body cam footage and 911 calls speaks for themselves.

The investigation into the incident was conducted by the sheriff’s department and turned over to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.