Gov. McMaster makes declaration honoring the Gamecocks’ second national title

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster declared April 2022 as South Carolina Gamecock NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Month in the Palmetto State. Head Coach Dawn Staley and the team were on hand for the honor.

Today I am proud to proclaim April 2022 as South Carolina Gamecock NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Month in the great state of South Carolina. Congratulations, Coach @dawnstaley and the @GamecockWBB team on your historic season! pic.twitter.com/RwKN8zO3Sv — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 6, 2022

The proclamation mentions the accomplishments of Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston and the entire team on their remarkable run.

The Gamecocks defeated UConn Sunday night to bring home the program’s second national championship. The first came in 2017.