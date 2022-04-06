Higher Education Day at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster joined two organizations to celebrate Higher Education Day at the State House. South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, South Carolina Commision on Higher Education and students joined together to thank lawmakers for increases in need-based aid for the state’s college students.

The SCICU president says these funds make a huge impact for students, especially during the pandemic.

Perez says more than 11,000 students in South Carolina receive tuition grants.