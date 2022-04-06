Local Living: Fireflies hosting season kick-off event in Five Points, SC Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are in Five Points Wednesday to host a kick-off event for their 2022 season. The event at the main fountain downtown started at 5:30 p.m. Organizers tell us it’s a great event to bring the team out of Segra Park and into the community to help build the excitement for opening night. Tickets for opening night this Friday, and all Fireflies home games, are on sale now.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Annual South Carolina Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is back this Saturday! More than 25 of the state’s most popular food trucks will serve delicious food, along with craft beers and cocktails. It starts at noon at the State Fairgrounds. You can get your tickets online now.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here in Columbia, a new month means another First Thursday on Main! Businesses in downtown Columbia will stay open late, offer specials, entertainment and more this Thursday night. It starts at 6 p.m., from the 1200 block with the Whig to the 1700 block with the gallery at City Hall. City Center Partnership’s yellow shirts will offer complimentary shuttle services until 11 p.m.