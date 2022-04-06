RCSD: Man arrested in Blythewood, accused of dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a man is behind bars tonight, accused of dousing a woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire. Richland County deputies assisted in arresting 41-year-old Keitrick Stevenson at a home in Blythewood this week.

Stevenson is facing charges of attempted murder for an incident that happened on the evening of March 21 outside a home in the 1000 block of Prescott Road. According to investigators, Stevenson is believed to have approached the victim outside of a home on Prescott Road with a plastic pitcher of gasoline before throwing it on her and then throwing matches on her as she ran away.

The pitcher used in the crime is what eventually led investigators to Stevenson. Sheriff Lott says Stevenson was also arrested for the death of a man in 2006.

“This isn’t our first run-in with Mr. Stevenson. We arrested him for stabbing a man to death in 2006. He did time for that and got out only to try and kill someone else,” Lott said. “This man has a total disregard for human life.”

Keitrick Stevenson Keitrick Stevenson Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

RCSD Suspect 1 Man identified as Keitrick Stevenson. Image: RCSD

RCSD Suspect 2 Man identified as Keitrick Stevenson. Image: RCSD

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and then a burn center where she remains.

Stevenson was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.