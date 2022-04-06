SCAG: Two West Columbia man arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In unrelated investigations, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says two men were arrested on 14 total charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors. Authorities say 22-year-old Jordan Keith Agee is accused of producing, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. Authorities say 52-year-old Michael Dewayne Elkin is accused of sending a sexually explicit image to someone he believed was a minor and encouraging them to produce sexual abuse material.

According to investigators, Agee was arrested on March 30. He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

Officials say Elkin was arrested April 1 and charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor first degree and one count of attempting disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18.