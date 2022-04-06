SolarGen of SC building solar farm in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, SolarGen of South Carolina is investing $150 million and establishing operations in Clarendon County. SolarGen of South Carolina is a clean energy development company that creates lower-cost solar-electric generating facilities.

“Clarendon County and South Carolina Department of Commerce’s professional, prompt and business “can-do” attitude – combined with their understanding of the important role of sustainable, clean energy to its growing economic base – made selecting this Clarendon County site for our next project a perfunctory, easy decision. We are very pleased to be part of this team to help grow the South Carolina economic base,” said SolarGen of South Carolina President Carmine Iadarola.

Officials say SolarGen of South Carolina is building a 125-megawatt solar farm spanning about 500 acres.

“When a new solar project is launched in South Carolina, it’s a sign that our renewable energy sector continues to thrive. This new $150 million investment will make a big difference in Clarendon County, and we’re excited to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to one of our rural communities,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to officials.