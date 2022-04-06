USASC: Lexington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for firearm charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, a Lexington woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On June 29, 2020, authorities say an officer with the South Congaree Police Department responded to an accident where a driver, 37-year-old Angela Marie Gantt, struck a tree on private property and tried to leave the scene. Officers say they learned that Gantt was driving under suspension and a search of her car uncovered roughly 118 grams of methamphetamine and a 9 mm pistol.

Officials say Gantt is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior state convictions, including possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

Gantt’s 10 year sentence is to be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.