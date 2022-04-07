Cayce PD: Armed robbery suspect tased and arrested

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An armed robbery at a gas station in Cayce today ended with one woman getting tased. Authorities say it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Marathon gas station on Airport Boulevard.

Cayce police say a woman showed a knife to the clerk at the station, and that suspect was still holding the knife when police arrived. Officers tased, then arrested her.

The woman did need medical attention for the tasing and for a cut on her head. She will be taken into police custody after she is released by doctors.