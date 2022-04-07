City announces road closures for national championship parade

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In case you haven’t heard, the city of Columbia is hosting a celebration parade for UofSC’s women’s basketball national championship.

Thursday afternoon city officials announced road closures ahead of Wednesday’s festivities.

Beginning at 4pm portions of Richland, Laurel, and Main Streets will be closed.

At 5:30pm barricades will be placed on Gervais, Sumter, Senate, and Marion streets.

the parade gets underway at 6pm.

The city will offer free public parking for the event in selected parking garages; Including the Washington St., both Taylor St. garages and the Park St. deck.

Shuttle service will also be offered with pick up points at the Park St. garage and 1200 Assembly St.