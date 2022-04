Lexington PD looking for individuals accused of defrauding Walmart

Lex PD Walmart 1 Image: @LexingtonPD - Twitter

Lex PD Walmart 2 Image: @LexingtonPD - Twitter

Lex PD Walmart 3 Image: @LexingtonPD - Twitter

Lex PD Walmart Car Image: @LexingtonPD - Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department needs your help finding individuals accused of defrauding a Walmart of nearly $2,800 using fraudulent gift card purchases. We’re told the incident happened back on March 14, and the suspects drove away in a white 4-door car.

If you can help identify these individuals or have any information, call Detective Williams at 803-358-1514.