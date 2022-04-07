Local Living: Harlem Globetrotters at CLA, KC and the Sunshine Band performing at Township Auditorium and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re getting ready to head to Colonial Life Arena in just one week to see the Harlem Globetrotters! The team is bringing their talents to the Midlands with the “Spread Game Tour” next Thursday, April 14. The show is described as part streetball and interactive family entertainment, promising to feature the best of the Globetrotters’ talent and game. The show hits the court at 7 p.m., and you can get your tickets now at ticketmaster.com, starting at $40.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 70’s hit band “KC and the Sunshine Band” is coming to the Midlands Friday night! They’re playing at the Township Auditorium on Taylor Street for one show only, Friday night at 7:30 p.m. This is the same show the band has had to reschedule five times because of the pandemic. Tickets are going fast and are almost sold out, so don’t wait to get yours now at ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington-Richland School District Five is hosting three “Parent’s Night Out” events this month. They’re offering the top three issues they say are facing todays students, including mental health, substance abuse and bullying. It’ll be Thursday, April 21 from 6-7:30 p.m., but they will be at different locations. If parents choose the topic of mental health, that talk will be at Irmo High School. For bullying, that’ll be at Dutch Fork High School. Substance abuse conversations will take pace at Chapin High School.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still looking for spring break plans for the kids this week, EdVenture has got you covered. There will be activities for kids throughout the week for “Week of the Young Child”. There will also be a spring break for your wallet! Now through April 24, EdVenture is offering discounts on admissions and memberships.