Richland Library now offering virtual healthcare services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library is working to expand healthcare services through a virtual platform, after the library started offering COVID-19 vaccines to Midlands residents last year.

Thursday, the Richland Library began offering virtual healthcare services on the third floor of the main branch. The library collaborated with Cooperative Health to be able to offer this service to residents, regardless of insurance status.

The library served seven clients on the first day of offering the virtual healthcare service. The services will continue every Thursday for the rest of the year.