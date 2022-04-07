SCHP searches for driver involved in deadly hit & run

Image: South Carolina Highway Patrol

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway patrol is hoping you can help them locate a pickup truck they say was involved in a deadly hit and run that took place in the low country.

SCHP say the accident took place March 31, 2022 around 2 in the morning along Interstate 26, near mile marker 216.

According to authorities, the pick-up struck person who was lying in the road following a previous motorcycle accident. Officials say as the injured person was laying in the roadway, patrol officers say the driver of the pick up drove over the victim.

Officials say they believe the person who fled the scene may have been driving a 2004 to 2022 Nissan Frontier or a 2005- 2015 Nissan Xterra that may have suffered some damage to the under carriage of the vehicle. Patrolman say the color of the car is still unknown.

If you have any information that can help call South Carolina Highway Patrol at (843)953-6010 or 1800-768-1501.