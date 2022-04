Car collides with train at intersection in Irmo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Roads are once again open and traffic is back to normal after a car collided with a train in Irmo Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piney Grove Road and St. Andrews Road, when Irmo police say the car failed to yield the right of way to the train.

We’re told there are no serious injuries at this time, but police remind drivers to pay attention to crossbars, lights and whistles.