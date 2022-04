City of Columbia hosting career fair at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Β The City of Columbia is looking to fill a number of jobs. The city is hosting a career fair at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on April 26.

Registration is not required.

The City of Columbia will host a career fair on April 26, 2022! πŸ“ Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

⌚ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. More information about how to get your City of Columbia career started is available here: https://t.co/Ux9Gf6pzhC#WeAreColumbia #ColumbiaSC pic.twitter.com/yolwiIXasp — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 6, 2022

You can find more information about working for the City of Columbia at hr.columbiasc.gov/employment.