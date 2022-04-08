Gravity will rule with the 2022 Kinetic Derby in West Cola

Tyler Ryan learns about the plans for the 2022 Kinetic Derby in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – After a break, due to COVID, The City of West Columbia is hosting the 2022 Kinetic Derby on April 23.

According to Anna Huffman, the event “spurs creative thinking, competition, and family fun as teams come together.” Plans for the day start with a soapbox car race down Meeting Street, with both adult and children’s divisions. The races will also include an obstacle course race, which will really put the cars and drivers to the test. After awards for best car art, fastest car, and of course, best wipeout.

In addition to the racing action, there will be food trucks, an artisan fairway, hosted by West Columbia’s Interactive Art Park, a mini STEAM festival, and a full size Ferris wheel.

Huffman said that the event kicks off at 10:00 AM on Saturday.

Here is the schedule for the day:

10 AM: STEAM, Ferris Wheel, Food Trucks, Kids Soapbox racing on State, and Artisan Fairway Open

10 AM – 12 PM: Side-by-Side Soapbox Racing

12:30 PM: Awards for Side by Side Soapbox Racing

1 PM – 3 PM: Obstacle Course Racing

3:15 PM: Final Awards

