Leaders from SC react to the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– History was made in the nation’s capitol Thursday, as the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Many Democratic lawmakers here at home are praising the judge’s confirmation. On Thursday, members of the South Carolina Democratic Party, including national DNC chair and Midlands native Jaime Harrison held a news conference celebrating the confirmation. They say Judge Jackson’s addition to the Supreme Court makes the body a more accurate representation of the country.

On the other side of the aisle, some South Carolina Republicans are not as enthusiastic. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are among the Republicans that voted against confirming Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court. In a statement, Senator Graham said, although he found the judge to be a person of good character, he criticized her record. The senator said “My ‘no’ vote was based upon Judge Jackson’s record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that she will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes.”

“I found Judge Jackson to be a person of good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position. However, her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate.”

“After a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the Radical Left.”

Senator Scott also criticized Jackson by saying she “left the door open to court packing… to her multiple overturned opinions.”