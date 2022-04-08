Live updates from round two at The Masters

5:20 p.m.

Augusta National is showing its teeth at this year’s Masters.

Rain on the eve of the tournament softened the greens, but the golf course has been anything but receptive for the world’s best players. A few course tweaks and some gusty winds made things difficult as the scores and cutline edged higher in Friday’s second round.

A day after the field played the par-72 course in an average of 73.8, players were averaging 75.2 with about half the field still on the course. The leader in the clubhouse, Charl Schwartzel, was just 3 under, while the cut was projected at 4-over-par.

The toughest hole was the par-4 11th, which was lengthened after last year’s tournament and played at 520 yards in the second round. Players were averaging 4.64 on the hole. The 18th was also playing tough as the second most difficult hole at 4.47 shots.

The easiest hole in the second round was the par-5 second, where the field made three eagles and 37 birdies and played to an average of 4.57.

4:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods struggled to a 3-over 39 on the front nine Friday but was still in good position to make the weekend in his comeback at the Masters.

Woods, who shot a 1-under 71 in the first round, bogeyed four of his first five holes before rebounding to play the last four 1 under. He was a 2-over-par on a blustery day at Augusta National where low scores were hard to find.

Woods wasn’t in imminent danger of missing the cut, which was projected at 4 over, but was six shots off the lead held on the course by Scottie Scheffler heading into the back nine. His frustrations were evident when he hit a bad wedge shot on the ninth hole and dropped his club in disgust before rebounding to get up-and-down for par.

Afternoon winds of 15-20 mph and gusting higher made conditions difficult, though the rains that came on the eve of the tournament meant the greens were still relatively soft.

The clubhouse lead as Woods made the turn was held by Charl Schwartzel at 3-under-par