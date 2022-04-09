Clemson drops series to No. 6 Notre Dame with 8-1 loss

NOTRE DAME, IND. – No. 6 Notre Dame hit four home runs in its 8-1 win over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 19-5 overall and 7-4 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 19-11 overall and 2-8 in ACC play.

Nick Juaire hit a two-out solo homer, the first of his career, in the second inning, then Carter Putz lined a two-out, two-run single in the third inning. Brooks Coetzee led off the sixth inning with a home run, then Putz belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Danny Neri led off the eighth inning with his first career home run. Benjamin Blackwell put Clemson on the scoreboard in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly.

Austin Temple (3-0) earned the win by allowing four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings pitched. Ryan McLinskey pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts as well. Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-4) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.