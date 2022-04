SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police say a teenage girl recently reported missing has been found safe.

Investigators say 15-year-old Khanesia Commander, of Gulf Street, was spending the night at a family member’s home on Robney Drive when she left that home without being seen sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday, April 9th and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10th.

Authorities say she has returned home safely.