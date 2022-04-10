Teenager dead after shooting in Richland County; police investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast Columbia that left a teenager dead.
On April 9th, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 500 block of Halleck Lane at around 6 p.m., according to investigators. Police also say the victim was found in the roadway with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com, you can remain anonymous.