EDISTO PLACE: New affordable housing development welcomes residents to new homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — An affordable housing community in Columbia that is almost 10 years in the making has officially opened.

Edisto Place celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning. It was made possible thanks to funds from public, private and non-profit sources.

“As we celebrate Community Developers Week, isn’t it great that it’s on this sunny day in the life of our city?” asked Ed McDowell, City of Columbia mayor pro tem.

It is the first project in Columbia for the Greenville based non-profit Homes of Hope.

“Affordable housing to us is not the end of the story. A lot of times you see someone being handed a key, they walk in their house and everybody leaves. For us, it’s the beginning of the story,” said Homes of Hope CEO Don Oglesby.

The Homes of Hope CEO expects that the community will connect residents to resources that will help them achieve financial stability.

The City of Columbia District 3 councilman also urges Edisto Place residents to get involved in their community.

“A community is only as strong as its residents,” said Will Brennan, District 3 councilman. “I encourage the residents of Home of Hope in Columbia to get involved in their neighborhood association.”

Brennan says the opening of Edisto Place could be the beginning of more affordable housing in the Columbia area.

“Absolutely. It’s about finding the land and determination from community sponsors, participants like Home of Hope and the city. We’re all in,” said the councilman. “Offering the best residential offerings is something the City of Columbia has to do and we’re committed to it.”

Homes of Hope is committed to the same thing and has built hundreds of affordable residences across the Palmetto State.

“If what we do here is just build sticks and bricks here, we’ve failed,” Oglesby said. “If what we do here is help build community and families and individuals can connect to resources for economic mobility, I think we can celebrate that.”

Homes of Hope also helps with workforce development for men overcoming addiction.

