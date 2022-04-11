Fort Jackson Morale, Welfare and Recreation Hiring Fair this week

Source: SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– When is the last time you’ve updated your resume? You might need to put it on the calendar before the Fort Jackson job fair this week. Veterans, the military community and the public are invited to apply for the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Hiring Fair this Thursday at 10 a.m. It will be at the State Department of Veteran’s Affairs Headquarters.

All available jobs are offering $15-30 per hour. You can apply online at usajobs.gov.

