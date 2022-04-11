Newberry County deputies investigating after woman is shot Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry County deputies say a woman was shot multiple times Saturday. Authorities say a 36-year-old female called 911 after being shot and she was later found near the intersection of Brown Chapel Road and Dayton Street, in a ditch, having been shot multiple times in the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Deputies haven’t determined if the victim was shot at the scene or if she was placed there.

If you have any information, call 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.