SLED: Former Clarendon County deputy accused of embezzlement, misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a former Clarendon County deputy and victims advocate is charged with embezzlement and misconduct in office. Agents say they arrested 34-year-old Sabrine Mallerson on Friday.

SLED says they conducted the investigation at the request of Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley. According to investigators, Mellerson was responsible for the sex offender registry at the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. During her time in this position, authorities say she took cash payments from sex offender registrants and used them for her personal use.

Mellerson was booked at the Clarendon County Detention Center.