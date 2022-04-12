Consumer News: Last minute tax tips, Krispy Kreme offering deal to take the edge of gas prices and more

ABC NEWS– The big day is almost here, Tax Day is next Monday, April 18. If you haven’t already filed your 2021 taxes, now is the time. Sometimes the hardest part is getting started, But ABC’s Em Nguyen tells us what you’ll need to get the ball rolling.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good news for drivers tonight, as the cost for filling up is going down. According to AAA, the nationwide average for a gallon of gas is under $4.10. That’s a nearly 10 cent dip from last week and a quarter cent drop from last month. The least expensive statewide gas in the U.S is a three-way tie between Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma which stands at $3.67. AAA says Palmetto State residents are paying an average of $3.74 per gallon.

CNN– The price of gas may still be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things a little. For the next four weeks, you can get a dozen glazed donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas. It’s only on Wednesdays, and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price. That means, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost around $4.11 tomorrow.